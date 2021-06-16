Still cuts from Song Hye Kyo’s comeback drama Now We Are Breaking Up attract a hot response upon release

Actress Song Hye Kyo will be presenting a special romance with Jang Ki Yong in their upcoming drama.

On the afternoon KST of June 15, 2021, SBS released the video of the lineup of SBS dramas that would be broadcast in the second half of 2021. Among them, the drama Now, We Are Breaking Up, starring Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo and Search: WWW lead Jang Ki Yong is receiving a warm response already. In the still cut in the video, Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong are looking at each other with umbrellas together in the rain. We are also able to see the overwhelming visuals. Song Hye Kyo caught her attention with her flawless skin and doll-like features. Jang Ki Yong also boasted superior appearance and exceptional physical features. With his cool features and broad shoulders, he melted the hearts of viewers.

Penned by Je In, the writer of Misty, Now, We Are Breaking Up is a melodrama about the love and separation of four men and women. The series would be helmed by Dr. Romantic 2 director Lee Gil Bok.

Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Yeong Eun, the design team leader of a fashion company called The One. She is a clever and cold-hearted realist with thorough self-management and a nose for trends.

Jang Ki Yong plays the male lead, Yoon Jae Gook, a freelance fashion photographer. He has the brains, the wealth, and the looks to boost his popularity.

In addition to Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong, Now, We Are Breaking Up also stars Anarchist from Colony actress Choi Hee Seo who set a record of winning eleven acting accolades in a single award season, actor Kim Joo Heon known for his role in Dr. Romantic 2, EXO member Sehun, and girl group Girl's Day's Yura. The first broadcast is scheduled for the second half of this year.

