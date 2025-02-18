'Still have business left': BLACKPINK's Rosé confirms group comeback, saying how there's 'more damage' to be done

BLINKs are over the moon with the BLACKPINK member Rosé revealing upcoming full-group comeback plans. She teased the arrival of new music soon in an interview for The Cut Magazine's Spring 2025 edition. The edition was titled "Confessions of a K-Pop star". The interviewer mentioned the latest announcement regarding the K-pop group's May 2025 world tour, and asked her what factors made them decide whether they should have a comeback.

Rosé answered it in her classic confident manner, saying, "We knew there was no reason for us to stop it (group activities)". She stressed on the necessity to shine as their individual selves through their solo ventures, while at the same time assured of not neglecting their commitments and a group. Making a bold comment, she said, "We still have business left to do." She also slyly mentioned BLACKPINK's huge influence in the music industry, by saying, "We've got to do some more damage".

This could be a sign that the group is gearing up to break even more records and deliver unforgettable performances in the future. Rosé also opened up about how their conversations have turned mature with age and experience. As per her, now their are more thorough with their plans and stances. While deciding on their comeback schedule, they "made sure our (their) opinions are well built in it." As per the BLACKPINK vocalist, she and the other three members– Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, had healthy talks with honesty.

She further said, "I'm looking forward to what other ideas the girls bring", indicating to them still planning on their course of action for the highly anticipated comeback after their BORN PINK era in 2022. With the mind of reputation the girl group enjoys, the comeback sure needs to be carefully planned to be a grand affair. She replies positively to the interviewer's inquisition about the release of new music soon, heightening fans' excitement.