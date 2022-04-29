Stitch a beautiful dress and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will wear the piece for the next event

Jisoo joined YG Entertainment as a trainee after passing its auditions. In October 2014, she appeared in Epik High's music video for ‘Spoiler + Happen Ending’ as a heartbroken girl. The same year, she starred in Hi Suhyun's music video for ‘I'm Different’ as Bobby's girlfriend.

In 2015, Jisoo made a cameo appearance in the KBS2 drama The Producers with labelmates Sandara Park of 2NE1 and Kang Seung Yoon of Winner. Jisoo debuted as the oldest of the four members of girl group BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, alongside Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, with the release of their single album ‘Square One’.

She first ventured into acting in 2019 with a short cameo appearance in the tvN fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles. In 2020, Jisoo co-wrote the lead single ‘Lovesick Girls’ of Blackpink's first studio album ‘The Album’. Jisoo had her first leading role in 2021 with the JTBC series ‘Snowdrop’, starring alongside Jung Hae In. She played a college freshman, Eun Yeong Ro, who is held hostage by her love interest. It garnered relatively low ratings due to controversy surrounding allegations of historical distortion.

