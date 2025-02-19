'Stop it now': Kim Sae Ron's death causes actress Seo Yoo Jung to rage at malicious attacks against her

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

The entertainment industry continues to mourn the loss of actress Kim Sae Ron, who tragically passed away on February 16 at the age of 24. While fans and fellow celebrities pay their respects, actress Seo Yoo Jung has taken a strong stance against the media and netizens, calling out the culture of relentless scrutiny and public shaming that she believes contributed to Kim’s struggles.

On February 18, Seo Yoo Jung shared an emotional post on social media, expressing not only her grief but also her anger toward the media’s role in sensationalizing personal hardships. She criticized the ongoing cycle of harsh judgment and misinformation that often targets public figures, only for the same people to feign sympathy when tragedy occurs.

She urged people to put an end to unnecessary articles, hateful comments, and misleadingly edited videos that chip away at a person's emotional well-being. Seo criticized how society often pushes individuals to their breaking point, only to later distance itself when tragedy strikes. She questioned the morality of those who manipulate media narratives for profit, exploiting vulnerable individuals while showing no accountability for the harm they cause.

Her words resonated deeply with many, as she pointed out, "Every time an incident occurs, public figures are immediately subjected to witch hunts, malicious edits, and hateful comments that are used for publicity…Please stop it now”. Seo further stressed, “The ones who pass away like this also never imagined that this could happen to them. YOU could be next, or it could be me. So please refrain from spreading malicious gossip and hate. Please, media, stop. The world is falling apart”, as quoted by Koreaboo.

Beyond her criticism, Seo Yoo Jung emphasized the importance of empathy and human connection, encouraging people to pay closer attention to those around them who may be struggling in silence. She encouraged everyone to reach out, offer support, and show warmth to those around them. Reflecting on Kim Sae Ron’s passing, she expressed her hope that the late actress, who faced many hardships in life, would now find eternal peace. Seo described her as a star who shone brightly despite the challenges she endured, wishing that she would continue to shine in the sky, free from the burdens she carried on earth.

Seo Yoo Jung’s heartfelt message has struck a chord with fans, reigniting discussions about the pressures faced by public figures. Many have echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the need for media accountability and a shift in online culture to foster a more compassionate and supportive environment. Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron’s passing has deeply impacted her peers, with celebrities such as Cha Eunwoo and IU sending funeral wreaths in her memory.