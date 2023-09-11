'STOP THIS WAR': iKON's Bobby reflects on former member B.I. sharing feelings after his departure

Bobby, a member of the K-pop group iKON, recently took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on former member B.I. Numerous fans have been discussing B.I. in the comments on Bobby's Instagram posts, prompting the rapper to address the OT7/OT6 issue. The PANORAMA singer also shared his thoughts about B.I. after his departure.

iKON's Bobby opened up about B.I.

B.I. who was the leader of the YG Entertainment group iKON, departed from the group in 2019 following his illegal drug report conviction. Many iKON fans were talking about bringing all the members of the group together and many were against it calling the group to be OT6. This was all under Bobby's comment section. He opened up saying, "Don't put your work into OT7 or OT6 and some. I am not trying to be political, I'm just expressing what I feel about someone. STOP THIS WAR". He also wrote a comment about B.I. saying, "I truly understand because he is my brother. He did show and had a negative influence on the next generation, but I can't quit loving him. He understands what he did was wrong and everything, but let's not make this entire game commercial and sh*t. I love him just as much as you do. Let us not forget that he is a good dude. Let us give him an opportunity to make amends. Forgiveness is the most noble act a human being can do."

Bobby apologized to fans

One of the comments he replied to was where a fan expressed how hurt they were because of B.I.'s actions. He apologized to the fan and explained that he was not advocating B.I's actions but it was not easy for him to see fans fighting over the situation. He added that the Keep Me Up singer was a part of the members' life before however, they do not concern themselves with him anymore. The Love Scenario singer simply did not feel happy to see the fans being upset and fighting over the OT7/OT6 situation.

Bobby further added about how he felt after what happened with B.I. during the initial stage of his drug case. In a comment, he said, "I mean he did abandon me or iKON or Chanwoo, DK, Song, Jay, June. But after all the hatred that I felt for him. He made this decision because he did not want to be a burden on iKON. I decided to forgive him and show love for my brother again. I don't know if we will ever collaborate again but I still love him."

