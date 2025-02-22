‘Stop trying to copy’: NJZ Danielle’s elder sister Olivia Marsh’s Backseat receives backlash

NJZ (NewJeans) Danielle’s elder sister, Olivia Marsh is at the receiving end of netizens’ fire. The Korean-Australian singer is receiving heavy backlash from the audience for her track Backseat. It all started when Backseat was released on February 21, 2025. While the song received massive appreciation from listeners, some netizens noticed similarities in its tempo to Isaac Dunbar’s Onion Boy from the 2019 album of the same name. Some listeners pointed out that the rhythm, melody, and chord progression of Backseat resemble those of Isaac’s track.

Now, social media is filled with backlash regarding the plagiarism issue and its impact. Some commented, “Your family and your sister’s fandom dragged a rookie girl group for plagiarism with NO official proof, just for you to copy an entire song without even trying to hide it.” Others commented, “Girl, just admit you stole his music and give him his credit.” On the other hand, some fans are not happy with how Danielle Marsh and NJZ (NewJeans) are being dragged into this matter.

Sharing the video on YouTube, Olivia Marsh posted a message, apologizing to her fans and assuring them that the matter is being minutely scrutinized. She also asked her fans to be patient. She wrote: "Hello everyone, this is Olivia. I’m very sorry for everything that’s going on and for everyone caught in the middle of this situation. I feel responsible for not checking more thoroughly before releasing the song. I do not wish for anyone to get hurt. We are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible. Thank you all for being so patient. Love you all!" The 3-minute, 20-second track has received 1.25 lakh views and 1,253 comments so far. Check out netizens reaction:

Olivia Marsh is a producer, singer, and songwriter who effortlessly wears multiple hats. Even before her debut, the Australian-Korean artist had contributed as a composer for BoA and Mamamoo’s Whee In. She also worked as a songwriter for Kep1er and Loosemble and lent her voice to Lava, a track from the OST of the drama Hide. Later, gained the spotlight with her debut single, 42, followed by two more releases, Heaven and First December with You. Olivia Marsh currently has 208,000 followers on Instagram.