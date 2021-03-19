STOPASIANHATE: GOT7, H1GHR Music, Amber Liu & more condemn hate crimes against Asian Americans

It is high time we take a stand against hate crimes fueled by racial discrimination and these celebs are doing just that.

Ever since the pandemic hit the world, hate crimes against Asians have gone up higher than ever before. This surge is not only horrific but also shameful for humanity in general, especially in a time where the Earth is already battling a deadly virus. The latest in this series of events are the reported shootings of Asian American women in Atlanta. It is an unspeakable tragedy, not only for the families of the victims first and foremost but also for the AAPI community (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders), which has been reeling from the surge of racial discrimination. This has instilled a great deal of fear and panic among the AAPI community who have been suffering from such hate crimes for quite a while now, most of which often goes overlooked.

However, it is high time that such hate is condemned strongly. K-Pop idols Jackson Wang from China, Mark Tuan, a Taiwanese American, Lim Jaebeom (GOT7's JB) from South Korea, BamBam from Thailand and Amber Liu, also Taiwanese American, have spoken up openly about this matter not only because it pertains closely to them in particular but also because this is now a global tragedy that needs to be addressed. Besides the hashtag #StopAsianHate, they also shared the links to the GoFundMe donation drive to help the AAPI community. Jackson said, "As an Asian myself, what has been happening is truly heartbreaking. Hatred and racism of any kind are not acceptable. I truly believe no one is born hating. Those who have hated must have learned to hate. If anyone can learn to hate, then they can learn to love" while Mark shared, "The recent wave of violent acts toward the Asian American community and all people of color is heartbreaking to see. We are all human beings who deserve to live without fear that the color of our skin challenges our safety in America. This racist hatred and violence have to end." Amber also shared, "I'm speechless and disgusted by the news that I'm reading. It hurt me to call my mom from overseas to tell her to be careful in the states. I believe together we can create positivity and put an end to hate." H1GHR Music Records also took a strong stand against hate crimes against the AAPI community, saying, "H1GHR MUSIC condemns the abhorrent acts of racism, discrimination, xenophobia, and violence against the Asian community. We will always stand strong together with our artists, colleagues, friends, and family as well as the larger community around the world. "

You can see their official tweets here:

As an asian myself, what has been happening is truly heartbreaking.

Hatred and racism of any kind is not acceptable.

I truly believe no one is born hating. Those who have hated must have learned to hate. If anyone can learn to hate then they can learn to love.#StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/XsCrxpv2QJ — Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@JacksonWang852) March 18, 2021

I’m speechless and disgusted by the news that i’m reading. It hurt me to call my mom from overseas to tell her to be careful in the states. I believe together we can create positivity and put and end to hate. #StopAsianHate — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@ajol_llama) March 18, 2021

H1GHR MUSIC condemns the abhorrent acts of racism, discrimination, xenophobia, and violence against the Asian community. We will always stand strong together with our artists, colleagues, friends, and family as well as the larger community around the world.#StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/rk7AP42UIA — H1GHR MUSIC (@H1GHRMUSIC) March 18, 2021

The AAPI community is an important part of the American population and yet, they're treated with racial discrimination even to this day. As fans of Korean culture and entertainment and humans before anything else, it is our duty to take a stand against hate crimes towards this community.

