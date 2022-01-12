Storm Reid: Drake attended 3 hour-long table read for Euphoria, he's 'really involved' with the series

Storm Reid has recently opened up on how much rapper Drake has been involved in the second season of Euphoria. For those unversed, the Zendaya and Jacob Elordi starrer show has released its second season on HBO Max and Disney+ Hotstar for fans in India.

Opening up on the production, Reid gushed about Drake who is also an executive producer of the series. She revealed how the rapper attended a long table read and paid attention to the entire session. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Reid stated that the rapper has been "really involved" in the entire making of Season 2. Referring to the table reads, she said, "I pull up to the lot and he’s there with all of his homies, it’s him and then his business partner, Future the Prince, and they literally sat through, I think it was a three hour table read 'cause we went through a couple of episodes," via ET Online.

Reid then went ahead to inform the audience that Drake has been "in tune" with the series. However, she also opened up on how Drake has a background in acting, so him being "involved" with the process made sense to her. She also emphasized how Drake is "a brilliant businessman and creative."

The actress further revealed how Drake was paying complete attention during the entire table read and "feeling all the emotion." Reid said, "I was like, 'OK, Drake.'"

Previously, Zendaya had also appreciated Drake for his involvement and support for the show. During the premiere of the first season of Euphoria, the Spider-Man actress had revealed, "I don't know if he was involved in the casting, but I will say we're lucky to have someone who believes in the show."

