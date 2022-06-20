Storm up unique desserts & we’ll reveal which ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ character to share it with

As the Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun starrer drama completes 2 years, take this quiz to see if you’ll be sharing dessert with your fav character from the drama.

Published on Jun 20, 2022
Its Okay To Not Be Okay Poster
Its Okay To Not Be Okay Poster; Picture Courtesy: tvN
The 2020 drama is a story about a man employed in a psychiatric ward and a woman, with an antisocial personality disorder, who is a popular writer of children's books. Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) works in the psychiatric ward. His job is to write down the patients' conditions and to deal with unexpected situations, like if patients fight or they run away. He only earns about 1.8 million won (~$1,600 USD) a month. The woman (Seo Ye Ji) is a popular writer of children's literature, but she is extremely selfish, arrogant and rude. 

The drama holds a special place in many people’s hearts as it talks about different mental health issues and how people react to it. They did a great representation of showing autism, depression, anxiety, PTSD, etc in the right way and how the ones suffering from it live with it. K-Dramas usually stay away from such heavy topics but this drama was raw and real. The chemistry of the cast was impeccable and they hired the right actors for it too from the main cast to even the guest stars! 

As the Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun starrer drama completes 2 years, take this quiz to see if you’ll be sharing dessert with your fav character from the drama:- 

Which character did you get? Let us know in the comments below. 

