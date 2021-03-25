Stowaway Trailer: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim star in an intriguing space survival thriller on Mars

The trailer of Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette is here and the Netflix drama looks like an intriguing space thriller.

Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson star in Netflix's upcoming space thriller Stowaway. The trailer of the film was released recently and it looks like the streaming giant has an intriguing survival thriller on hand with a brilliant cast to make it an unmissable watch. This is Netflix's newest addition to the space genre after it added Hilary Swank's series Away, Geroge Clooney's The Midnight Sky and more. From the trailer, it does seem like Stowaway has something interesting and new to offer.

The film revolves around a manned mission to Mars where a mechanic finds himself aboard on the spaceship unwittingly. The film turns into a survival thriller after an unintended stowaway causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems leaving only enough oxygen for three people to survive. As the crew weigh in on the odds of all four of them surviving, we get a glimpse of what a crisis in space looks like.

Whilst talking about the film which deals with isolation in space, Kendrick comparing it to the conditions of the pandemic said, "The thing that feels really relevant is less the isolation of it and more that kind of problem-solving part of your brain that we were all engaging so vigorously in the first couple months of the pandemic," via EW.

The film has been directed by Joe Penna, who has also co-written the screenplay with Ryan Morrison. This is the second time the duo are collaborating on a project after the 2018 film Arctic. Stowaway is slated for a release on April 22, 2021.

