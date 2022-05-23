Stranger Things 4: Gaten Matarazzo theorizes what kids did in the time skip after Battle of Starcourt

With the highly anticipated season 4 of the Netflix blockbuster horror thriller Stranger Things inching closer, fans are eager to know more about the upcoming chaos in the new edition of the series. During the official press conference series, which Pinkvilla attended, Gaten Matarazzo who essays the role of Dustin Henderson shared his theories on what went on after the Battle of Starcourt in the last season.

The upcoming season of Stranger Things is set to pick up the story after six months following the destruction of the Battle of Starcourt and during the conference, Matarazzo was asked about his opinions on what he thinks went on in the lives of the Hawkins kids during the time jump as from what we can see in the trailer Eleven and her friends have to live separately for the first time. He started his answer as he exclaimed, "Ooh that's exciting," he then continued and noted that having a time jump in the series is always "a bit of fun."

Gaten also mentioned that as audience members it's always fun to contemplate what the characters must have been up to in that time span. Coming back to the specifics, he remarked that the kids are starting high school at the start of the series and he also pointed out that this change is upcoming when a "good chunk" of their friend group is not with them. Gaten emphasized, "We miss them very very much obviously." He also revealed that kids are going through a "transitional time" as they struggle with the mundane in life like "fitting-in in a new social climate" yet also trying to cope with the happenings that have gone on in the past six months.

Gaten disclosed that the kids are coping while the tone has also somewhat figured out that "something is up." He brought up how the mall burning down has taken a toll on the characters as he pointed out that the incident affects "some characters more than most considering who they lose and what they lose." He concluded, "It's really cool to see how that unfolds through classic good-old ST storytelling and dialogue."

