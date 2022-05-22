Stranger Things 4: Natalia Dyer credits Duffer Brothers for her incredible transformation into Nancy Wheeler

Stranger Things, the blockbuster horror thriller set in the 1980s, is gearing up for its fourth season. Season 4 picks up after the Battle of Starcourt, with the Hawkins kids grappling with the tremendous changes and tragedy of the previous season.

During a recent press conference of the series, which Pinkvilla attended, with Maya Hawke (Robin), Joe Keery (Steve), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), and the new Joseph Quinn (Eddie), the stars of the show opened up about their character transformation, inspiration and more. However, Natalia Dyer who shot to prominence as 'Nancy' in the hit Netflix series had the best answer out of the lot. On being asked if her character Nancy Wheeler is something that comes naturally to her or what inspires her to play her character, the star said, "She feels pretty natural to me now but a lot of inspiration comes from the Duffer brothers and how they've written her character."

Interestingly, she also credited the director's Duffer brothers for doing a 'lovely job' on creating her character. Though Natalia's character is loved by fans, the cast is also made up of Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Brett Gelman (Murray), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

Meanwhile, It's been a while since we've followed the lives of the youngsters in Hawkins, Indiana. The series itself, like so many other ventures in the world of entertainment, saw some setbacks owing to the coronavirus outbreak, but the series, which has quickly become one of Netflix's most popular, will finally return on May 27, 2022.

