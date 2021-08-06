Stranger Things 4: Netflix series confirms a 2022 return with an action packed sneak peek; WATCH

Stranger Things is all set to return with a fourth season, and the YouTube channel of the show just confirmed the same! What fans can expect from the season, and what’s to come in the lives of their favourite characters has, well, been teased through a short and crisp video compiling certain moments from the season. The video starts with a voice asking “Eleven, are you listening?” and then Millie Bobby Brown’s face pops up on the screen!

The characters are then shown to be focused on anticipating ‘something’s’ arrival. “It is almost here,” Brown says in the video. However, fans are truly elated to know that the makers have finally revealed when exactly they can expect the next season to arrive. According to the makers, the next season will arrive in 2022, however, nothing has been confirmed about the exact month or date yet.

The description for the video on YouTube also sends fans to a frenzy. “See y’all in the upside down” is written with an upside down font, to make matters more interesting. Some fans have literally stated that they have tears in their eyes, while others have commented about waiting a long time for this sneak peek.

For the unversed, Stranger Things is about a young boy who suddenly vanishes into thin air. Set in Indiana, in the year 1983, the show promises mysterious happenings involving top secret government work, added with unknown forces, and not to mention, a strange young girl. The last season got fans hooked to some romantic elements added to the show and change in group dynamics.

