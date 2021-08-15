Stranger Things 4: Shawn Levy OPENS UP on what to expect in the new season; Says ‘it is super worth the wait’

Following the release of an official sneak peek on what to expect from the fourth season of Stranger Things, fans have been eagerly waiting with many questions that they need answers to. Producer Shawn Levy, however, has recently revealed some details from the new season, and while they cannot be called spoilers, they are definitely enough to hype up the show's audience while the makers decide on a release date.

In an interview with Variety, via Just Jared, the producer has opened up about the season getting delayed due to various reasons at work. However, he also confirmed that they are eagerly waiting to share the brand new season with the world. "We are long delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it," he noted.

Revealing the reasons, he went on to add that the pandemic has been a major cause for delay. While speaking to Variety, as per Just Jared, the producer also described the new season to be 'ambitious', ''cinematic', 'sprawling', and 'epic.' Speaking of the 'complexity' in the new season, Levy assured fans that despite every hurdle that the cast, crew or the fans are facing or have faced, the show will be 'super worth the wait.'

Recently, during the premier for Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy, Levy also teased fans of a 'wildly more epic' season 4. "What fans can expect is a season that is wildly more epic than the first three," he said. He had also hinted at being able to announce an official release date by the middle of August, however, nothing has been mentioned about the release date yet.

