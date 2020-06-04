Stranger Things 4 Theories: Will Joyce Buyers and Murray come to Jim Hopper's rescue?

As Stranger Things 4 is just a month away from its release, fans are speculating Jim Hopper's comeback at Hawkins and theories suggest Joyce Buyers and Murray will help him escape the Russian prison.

The fourth season of Stranger Things is going to be out soon and everyday fans are coming up with new theories about the Netflix science fiction. From Eleven's superpowers to Jim Hopper's cop role, Will's experience at the upside-down, Nancy and Jonathan's romance, Mike and the gang, and much more, Stranger Things is that kind of a show that audience of all ages love to watch. The show treats the 90s kids giving them a taste of the good old days. akes old ideas and refashions them into something new and exciting.

The first three seasons have been an instant hit and there's no doubt about the fact that Stranger Things Season 4 is also going to be a rage. Season 3 ended with the epic battle against the Mind Flayer and we saw Jim Hoppers dying at the Russian lab while trying to close the crack. However, it turns out that he escaped the blast and will return in Stranger Things 4. The teaser video of the fourth season dropped on the internet on Valentines Day 2020 and fans saw a glimpse of Jim Hoppers living as a prisoner at the Russian prison. Jim Hopper as we know, has always been the hero of the series and fans can't sink in the fact that he's been made to stay as a prisoner. Hence, a popular theory by the fans suggests that Jim Hoppers will break away from the Russian prison and get back with Eleven and the others to save Hawkins!

However, escaping from a Russian jail wouldn't be an easy task and anyone would require outside help to break away from the well-guarded prison. Hence, fans assume that Joyce Buyers and Murray will be the ones rescuing Jim Hoppers from the Russian Soviet Labour camp. Following the trailer’s release, fans have been discussing online and predicting how Hopper could eventually make it back to his home town of Hawkins, Indiana. A fan has posted a detailed account of how Winona Ryder aka Joyce Buyers and Brett Gelman aka Murray will be helping Hoppers find his way back.

"Then, back in Hawkins, Mike and Nancy work to keep up their long-distance relationships with El and Jonathan and are planning to go visit for the holiday (whatever it may be) when something comes up the new mystery, and they have to cancel but tell them to come to Hawkins ASAP," a fan wrote a couple of days ago. While Joyce Buyers is an old friend and former crush of Jim Hoppers, Murray is a private investigator recurring in the 2nd and 3rd season of Stranger Things. The two do not get along well as seen in the previous seasons but are most likely to join forces in order to get Hoppers back.

At the end of season 3, Eleven loses her powers after successfully killing the Demogorgon and closing the crack, and fans are wondering how will the show go on without Eleven bleeding her nose and performing yet another superhuman task. Hence, fans have another interesting theory about the situation. A new theory suggests that Dr. Brenner may or may not have already been killed leaving many fans anticipating his shocking comeback. Dr. Brenner played by Matthew Modine served as the main antagonist in the first season of Stranger Things who subsequently became the reason behind Eleven got her superhuman powers.

He was last seen suffering a gruesome attack from the Demogorgon in season one, but fans aren't completely convinced that he actually died and believe that he could possibly return and be instrumental in the process of Eleven getting back her powers. "I think Dr. Brenner will die in season 4 when helping El get her powers back. Why? well you might think he's already dead but it's said in season 2 that he's alive AND if we look back in past seasons there's a pattern of people dying with the first letter of the name being B," a fan posted online and pointed towards Barb (Shannon Purser), Bob (Sean Astin), Bruce (Jake Busey) and Billy (Dacre Montgomery), all the characters who died in Stranger Things whose name began with the letter B.

