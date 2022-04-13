Stranger Things 4 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and gang gear up for a new waging war

Stranger Things season 4 trailer is live! Earlier today, Netflix released the official trailer for the highly anticipated season four of the superhit series Stranger Things. Fans have been going bonkers after watching the trailer of the series as the season got delayed due to covid-19 complications and has kept eager fans waiting for a long time.

The trailer promises a new threat from the Upside Down and overall gives a rather horror aesthetic to the season, unlike the previous seasons. Directed by the Duffer Brothers , the series stars Millie Bobby Brown , Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton and Natalie Dyer in lead roles. The season will be split into two parts, according to the Duffer Brothers, the new season is the biggest yet and that is why it's taking time to make too.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of the fourth season reads, "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

As for how long the season will stretch, according to reports, the season will be of the same length as the second instalment of the series which is nine episodes long.

Check out the Stranger Things season 4 trailer below:

