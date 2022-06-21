Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 Trailer: Eleven aka Millie Bobby Brown & friends in huge peril; Sinister end PROMISED

If you are a fan of the Stranger Things franchise, Netflix has come with a big surprise for you. After a phenomenal response to Stranger Things Season 4, the trailer of Volume 2 is live now. The trailer of the second volume of the current season drops hints about the great peril hovering over Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends in Hawkins and their fight against the evil is set to get even nastier.

So far, we have seen how Eleven and her friends have emerged as the heroes of Hawkins who have managed to take on the creature from Upside Down trying to enter our world. And now, the around 2-minute long trailer of Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 begins with the heroes coming back to the town to fight Vecna who can be a great danger to the city. On the other hand, Eleven is also making a comeback to Hawkin to lock horns with Vecna. In fact, Dr Brenner is even heard telling Eleven “Hawkins will fall” to which the latter replies, “My friends need me”. The trailer gave a glimpse of how Max (played by Sadie Sink) will play a key role in taking the demon down. It is going to be an epic battle that is likely to send some chills down everyone’s spine.

To note, it is reported that Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 will have two episodes which are nearly two hours long respectively. Directed by the Duffer Brothers, the series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton and Natalie Dyer in lead roles. Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 will be releasing on July 1.

