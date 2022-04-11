Stranger Things creators TEASE Season 4 is similar to Game of Thrones; Here's how

Stranger Things Season 4 is one of the most anticipated shows of the year and first half of the season is premiering on Netflix on May 27. Ahead of the same, creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently discussed what fans can expect from the show and particularly where the storylines are headed this season. The trailer of the upcoming season has promised some exciting things ahead. The plot will be spread out this time as the characters will be all seen in different places with Eleven and the Byers family in California and Hopper in Russia.

In an interview with Deadline, the Duffer brothers spoke about the upcoming season of the show and much to everyone's surprise, compared it to Game of Thrones and maintained that it has been the most unique quality of the season. Matt Duffer while talking to Deadline added, "We kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I think that’s what’s unique or most unique about the season."

Further adding on about how the different places will add to the story, he said, "Joyce and Byers family too have left at the end of Season 3. They are in California – we’ve always wanted to have that like ‘E.T’.-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert; and then we have Hopper in Russia, and then of course we have a group remaining in Hawkins."

While the first part of Season 4 of the show will be released in May, the second half of the fourth season will premiere on July 1. The fourth season is expected to finally provide answers to the questions we have had since early on.

