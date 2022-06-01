Stranger Things' David Harbour reveals how he avoided Black Widow overlap in Season 4's Russian storyline

Ever since it was revealed in Stranger Things Season 3 finale that David Harbour's Jim Hopper was in fact alive and in Russian prison, fans had been concerned about the similarities between Harbour's Russian plot on the show and also his Marvel character Red Guardian in Black Widow which also happened to have been shot around the same time.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, the actor opened up about avoiding any overlap that may happen between both of his characters who appeared to be in Russian prisons for the plots. Speaking about the same, he said, "I was like, we have to at least try to make these things as different as possible. I really wanted them to have big distinction" and admitted that he secretly took photos from the Black Widow set and sent them to Duffer Brothers. After admitting the same, Harbour said, "I'm sorry, Kevin" referring to Marvel Studios President.

The actor noted how he knew the internet was ablaze with conversations about both of his characters being held in Russian prisons. David stated that he knew fans would not take it well if there happened to be visual similarities between the Marvel movie and the Netflix show.

David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper on the show was seen sacrificing himself in the show's third season's finale during the Battle of Starcourt although it was later revealed in the credits scene that he was alive and being held in a Russian prison. The first volume of Season 4 was released on May 27 and has already received positive responses for its dark storyline. Season 4 Volume 2 will be released in July this year.

