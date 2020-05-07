Stranger Things: David Harbour REVEALS season 4 will include mind blowing twist about Jim Hopper’s backstory

Stranger Things star David Harbour revealed that season 4 of the popular series will include a mind blowing twist about Jim Hopper’s backstory. Read on to know more.

Even though amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the production of Stranger Things season 4 has been put on hold, the fans have been coming up with crazy fan theories to predict what will happen in the upcoming season. To add to the excitement, David Harbour recently spilled a little more information about the plot, giving the fans something to talk about. David, who plays Jim Hopper, in the popular science fiction-horror series, revealed that the upcoming season will explore his character’s backstory.

The 45-year-old actor shared the information in March at Liverpool Comic-Con. In the video of the event, which was released in April, the actor teased some details about Jim’s backstory. “There are these three things that we’ve established in the season that if we don’t pay off, it means that they’re bad writers. The Duffer brothers are very good writers. So I know specifically that in season 4 we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory,” he said.

Expressing his excitement about the twist that will feature in the upcoming season, the actor said, “It’s my favourite thing about him that you guys don’t know about him yet, but it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and Dad. And I’m really excited for you guys to know more about that, and it relates, of course, to things he’s doing with Eleven and Joyce and things like that.”

The actor, who will be next seen in Scarlett Johansson starrer MCU film Black Widow, revealed that he knew about these plot details since “the first frame of the first shot” of the show. The creators just kept it under tight wraps. The makers have not revealed the release date of the upcoming season. ALSO READ: Black Mirror creator on season 6: People can’t stomach stories about societies falling apart amid COVID 19

