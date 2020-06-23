Stranger Things: The Duffer Brothers REVEAL they already have an ending in mind for the series

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer aka The Duffer Brothers revealed that they already have an ending in mind for the drama series. Read on to know more.

As much as we want it to continue indefinitely, Stranger Things creators recently motioned that they are not planning on stretching the series more that they should and already have an ending in mind. Season three of the show concluded when Hawkins Sheriff Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, was caught in a devastating explosion. While it the episode had left the fans heartbroken, a recent teaser trailer confirmed he survived and is being held in a Russian prison.

While they did share a few details of the upcoming season in the teaser, creators of the show, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer aka Duffer Brothers, have kept most of the details under tight wraps to maintain the suspense. Meanwhile, fans of the show have been flooding social media with fan fictions trying to decode the plotline of the upcoming episodes. In their latest interview with Deadline, he creators revealed that they know exactly what will happen in the show’s climax.

Stating that they have the future of the show already mapped out, Matt said, “We like to look at each season as kind of its own complete story. We do have a pretty large mythology and season by season, we're turning the page and revealing a little bit more and more. So we do have a general sense of where we're going. We've known the ending of the show for quite a while." However, they did not elaborate any further.

It is still not clear if the makers will conclude the show with season four. “I mean, the honest truth is, we didn't know if we would go beyond season one. So we liked the idea that season one could function as its own standalone limited series, but it had the potential to go beyond that,” Matt admitted.

Credits :Deadline

