Stranger Things: Dustin & Steve or Dustin and Eddie; Which bromance did you find the most heartwarming?

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 released recently and as the show concluded its penultimate season, it was packed with some emotional moments while also being the scariest ones. Over the years, the series' lead characters have become fan-favourites and among them, there are some bonds that fans cherish more than the others such as the one shared by Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin Henderson and Joe Keery's Steve Harrington.

Dustin and Steve's heartwarming relationship on the show has received so much love from fans that many even urged for a Stranger Things spin-off show to revolve around them. From sharing hilarious banter with each other to always having each other's backs, Dustin and Steve's bromance has been deemed to be one of the best relationships among all the characters on the show.

Although Season 4 saw the entry of Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, a character who quickly became the king of the misfits at Hawkins High School. The Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master soon took under his wing Dustin (Matarazzo) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) by becoming the leader of the Hellfire Club. The season soon saw Eddie becoming a core part of Dustin's gang as he decided to join in the fight against Vecna. Over Season 4's episodes, Eddie and Dustin soon form an unlikely bond and the culmination of their relationship into the emotional finale of Volume 2. Eddie's heart-wrenching "I love you man" exchange with Dustin is surely going to remain in our hearts for long.

The 'love triangle' of bromance between Dustin, Steve and Eddie caught the attention of several fans this season and a few seemed divided about which bonding they enjoyed more.

So Stranger Things fans, the question remains, Which bromance did you enjoy more? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla why you love Dustin and Steve or Dustin and Eddie's bond more than the other in the comments section below.

