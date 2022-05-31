Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard responds to a MAJOR fan theory about Noah Schnapp's character

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 released last week and the show has left fans mighty impressed. The fourth season turned out to be darker and scarier than before. Like every season of the show, the fourth one has resulted in several fan theories including a major one about Noah Schnapp's character Will being gay. In a recent interview, actor Finn Wolfhard.

While speaking to Digital Spy, Wolfhard spoke about one particular scene from Season 4 where it seems like Will (Schnapp) is about to come out as gay to Mike (Wolfhard). Speaking about the same, Finn responded, "Yeah. I think you find out slowly through the season, Will’s kind of love towards Mike and I think it’s a really beautiful thing."

Considering there are two more episodes left from the season which will be released as Volume 2, it is expected that we will learn more about Will's sexuality in the same given that the show's producer Justin Levy also hinted at the same. Speaking about the fan theories, he told Digital Spy, "So, if you came away from Volume I feeling those bread crumbs of plot and character, it’s probably no accident."

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 will release in July this year. The fourth season managed to reveal several exciting twists including a whole new villain Vecna and also his origin. The season has always been crucial for Millie Bobby Brown whose character Eleven's past was also explored this time. The seven episodes also consisted of some shocking character deaths.

