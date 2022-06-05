Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink reveal actors who could play older versions of their characters

Stranger Things Season 4 released on May 27 and the much-awaited season was packed with some exciting twists as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her gang returned for another scary ride. One of the show's most loved points has been its characters an at a recent fan event held in Sydney, the show's stars Gaten Matarazzo and more spoke about the same.

Pinkvilla received the opportunity to attend Stranger Things' fan event in Sydney, Australia which was attended by the show's cast members Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson and Sadie Sink who play the roles of Dustin Dustin Henderson, Erica Sinclair and Max Mayfield on the show. During an interaction at the event, the trio was asked if they had any celebrities in mind whom they would love see act as the older versions of their Stranger Things characters.

Gaten Matarazzo who is known for his humour first cracked a joke but later revealed a rather surprising answer as he picked Tom Hanks as his choice to play the role of an older version of Dustin. As for his co-star Priah Ferguson, the actress was quick to respond as she chose Angela Bassett to play Erica.

Check out the video of Gaten, Sadie and Priah's interaction here:

Sadie Sink who has played a version of Taylor Swift in the singer's All Too Well documentary didn't pick the singer to play Max Mayfield but revealed two Oscar-winning Hollywood actresses to play her Stranger Things characters as she named Jessica Chastain and Julianne Moore.

While an older version of Stranger Things may not be in the making as of now, we are more excited to see Gaten, Sadie and Priah continue their journey on the popular show that will return for a second volume to its fourth season in July this year. The showrunners have also confirmed that Season 4 won't be its final season one and that a fifth season has already been greenlit.

