Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn talks about his character Eddie Munson's Season 5 future

*SPOILERS ALERT* Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 released on July 1 and the fan reactions have been mixed given that they are still mourning the death of a beloved character on the show. While the Duffer brothers have already confirmed that Season 5 will be the final one for the series, fans have been waiting to learn if somehow their favourite character has survived or will be miraculously revived again.

Joseph Quinn who essays the role of Eddie Munson on the show opened up about the same in an interview with Radio Times. The actor whose character was shown to have tragically died in the big Season 4 finale, opened up about how Munson could return according to him. While fans have been disappointed about Munson being killed off on the show, Quinn spoke about what he thought of the character's journey.

Speaking to Radio Times, he said, "I think there's a great beginning, there's a great middle and a great end for the character." As for the possibility of his return to the show in Season 5, he said, "Me and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) were discussing ways in which I could kind of...maybe I'd be like a figment of Gaten's imagination or something. Like if there could be some kind of room for something like that, something a bit supernatural." Although he did conclude by saying that he assumes that Munson's journey is over when it comes Duffer brothers' vision of his character.

In the Season 4 finale, Quinn's Eddie received one of the most iconic scenes as he performed a guitar solo to Metallica's Master of Puppets while trying to distract the demo bats and buy time for Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) as they went ahead with their plan to confront Vecna.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Finale: Major character deaths, Vecna's fate and more shocking moments