Stranger Things: Metallica call it an 'honour' to be a part of Eddie's journey with Master of Puppets scene

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 released recently and one of the most defining moments of the finale happened to be the scene involving Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson belting out a Metallica number on his guitar in the Upside Down to distract the demo bats. Ever since the finale released, the epic scene has received a lot of love from fans.

Reacting to the usage of their song Master of Puppets in the crucial scene involving Eddie's character, the American heavy metal band released a statement on Instagram and applauded showrunners, Matt and Ross Duffer for it. The band in their note mentioned that they were "beyond psyched" to find their song featured on Stranger Things since the show has been popular to have incorporated some of the biggest artists in the past as well.

In the caption, they wrote, "We were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?"

The band also further added how thrilled they were to be a part of Quinn's character Eddie's journey with their song and added, "It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Metallica's post admiring Stranger Things makers for using their song in such an epic manner on the show also received love from Aquaman star Jason Momoa who left a red heart emoji on the post and wrote, "amazing." The series' finale scene has resulted in the band's 1986 song to make a comeback on the charts.

