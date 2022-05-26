Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown feels like she's an '80s baby' after working on the series for eight years

Stranger Things became a fan favourite show ever since it released its first season in 2016. Millie Bobby Brown who essays the role of Eleven in the series has been playing the popular role since she was 12 and during a recent interaction ahead of the series' Season 4: Part One's release, the actress opened up on how the show's 80s setting has changed her and her co-stars.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brown maintained that Stranger Things which is set in the 80s has certainly had its effect on her as well as co-star Noah Schnapp. Opening up about how the series' setting rubbed off on them despite the duo being early 2000s kids, Millie said, "You can't say 'Oh you weren't born in the 80s so you don't know.' We really have been in it for eight years now, like you gotta give it to us."

Millie further also spoke about the thing that she has come to love about the 80s after starring in the show and said, "My favourite thing about the 80s is the music, the fashion and the hairstyles." She further also admitted that she loved the timeline so much that she would love to hop back into the 80s with wifi and smartphones and Bluetooth.

Millie Bobby Brown will return as Eleven alongside other stars of Stranger Things such as David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Joe Keery among others for the first part of the fourth season which releases on May 27. The season's second part will be released in July.

