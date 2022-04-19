Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown teases that season 4 will see her character 'in the darkest state ever'

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown has said that season 4 of Netflix's smash supernatural horror series would see her character Eleven reach her darkest point yet. Stranger Things is set in the fictitious town of Hawkins, Indiana, and follows the adventures of a group of teenage friends as they try to explain what's going on in their town.

However, Stranger Things 4 takes place six months after the epic season 3 finale, which witnessed the demolition of the secret Russian base in Hawkins' mall, which attempted to establish a link to the Upside Down, and the alleged death of police chief Hopper (Harbour). An early season 4 teaser revealed that Hopper is still alive and would be shown fighting to survive his strange confinement in a Russian work camp in Kamchatka.

Trailers and marketing for the forthcoming season have also stated that spectators would get to watch how the younger protagonists navigate high school while coping with the emotional aftermath of the previous six months and fighting a battle against Vecna, a new danger from the Upside Down. Interestingly, Brown has now revealed a bit more about what fans can anticipate from Eleven in the new season, and it seems that the telekinetic heroine is going to have a particularly difficult time. Millie said as per Screenrant, "I read the script and I see Finn and some of the other characters having such a fun time, and you get to see Eleven in the darkest state she’s ever been [in]. This is definitely the hardest season I’ve ever filmed and there have been some of the scariest things I’ve ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see and I’ll get to tell more stories and touch on my experiences as a person filming on the set with these legitimate scary things."

The claim that Eleven will be at her "darkest state" in season 4 will almost certainly spark conjecture about how far this will affect the supernatural happenings around her and her pals as they face yet another villain from the Upside Down. Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on May 27, so fans won't have to wait long to see how Eleven handles her emotional issues while dealing with her inter-dimensional ones.

ALSO READ:Stranger Things 4 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and gang gear up for a new waging war