Stranger Things: Netflix unveils episode titles from the fourth season; See details here

As a part of Stranger Things day, Netflix released the names of all the nine episodes from Stranger Things Season 4, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform from Summer 2022. A new teaser titled 004/004 has also been released for fans who are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season.

"In the spring of 1986, the adventure continues," the clip from Netflix says while unveiling the episode names of the season. The nine-episode series will comprise:

The Hellfire Club”

“Vecna’s Curse”

“The Monster and the Superhero”

“Dear Billy”

“The Nina Project”

“The Dive”

“The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

“Papa”

“The Piggyback”

It would be interesting to note what the new season has in store for Stranger Things nerds. By the looks of the teaser, Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven has many wars to fight while trying to adjust in her new high school. The 004/004 name of the teaser also suggests that Netflix will treat fans with smaller clips from the show till the fourth season releases.

A trailer from Season 4 released in August had confirmed the 2022 return of the series. “See y’all in the upside down” was written in the description box of the trailer in an upside-down font. Many fans have already taken to Twitter to share their excitement about the series' return and have tweeted their own theories about what we can expect from the titular characters.

Are you excited about Stranger Things Season 4? Share your thoughts about the episode names in the comments below.

