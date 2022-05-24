Stranger Things S3 Precap: All you need to know about Hawkins kids' chaotic life ahead of season 4

Stranger Things Season 4's first half will be available on Netflix on May 27. However, the second half of the season will be available on July 1st, so we won't have to wait long. Since Season 4 has nine episodes, there won't be an equal split, with the first five arriving on Netflix in May and the remaining four in July.

The several teasers and videos that have been released so far provide a clear picture of where our main characters are at the start of Season 4. El (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Byers are living in California after fleeing Hawkins last season, and it seems that El is struggling to adapt to school. Meanwhile, there seems to be a mystery at a new/old site, as depicted in a teaser dubbed "Creel House," in which Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max (Sadie Sink) break in to investigate. Interestingly, it seems that those four will not be the only ones delving into the past. Another teaser depicts a flashback to El's time in the Hawkins lab prior to the events of Season 1. Season 4 looks to have a larger scope in terms of location and time, with Hopper (David Harbour) stranded all the way in Russia.

However, before we get there, let's take a look back at Season 3, which launched all the way back in the summer of 2019. Summer had arrived in Hawkins, and Hopper was battling with his daughter's romantic bond with Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Mike lied to El about why he couldn't hang out with her after Hopper threatened to bar Mike from ever seeing her again if he didn't stop coming over to their home so often. El, puzzled, sought the advice of an expert, Max, and so a lovely (female!) relationship was formed. Max immediately recommended her new buddy dump her partner and begin spending time with her. The girls used El's abilities to spy on Max's brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and caught him acting strangely.

Of course, this is Hawkins, so there was something going on. Will (Noah Schnapp) had sensed the return of the Mind Flayer, and the monster had begun seizing Hawkins residents, beginning with Billy. The girls seek assistance from Lucas, Mike, and Will in devising a strategy to determine if Billy is possessed. After a quarrel with Billy, the kids contact Will's brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Mike's sister Nancy (Natalia Dyer), who have been researching weird occurrences at the house of an old lady who has also been possessed by the Mind Flayer. They learn that individuals who were possessed started to eat harmful chemicals, causing them to melt down into a liquid mass that may separate and mix at the discretion of the Mind Flayer. With everyone up to speed and in the same location, our heroes devise a strategy for the grand finale. Dustin and Erica use a walkie talkie to journey aboveground from a secure spot so that Hopper, Joyce, and Murray can make their way via the subterranean tunnels and lock the gate. Grigori comes and fights Hopper and Joyce before they can seal the gate and kill the Mind Flayer. Hopper kills Grigori but is stuck on the opposite side of an energy barrier near the portal. Joyce has no option except to shut the gate, thereby murdering Hopper.

Clearly, most of what was established in Season 3 will be carried over to Season 4. For one thing, Erica has joined the group, as has Steve's new best buddy Robin. El is helpless and lives in California with the Byers, while Hopper is a Russian prisoner. Hopper's friendship with Joyce developed in Season 3 shortly before he was presumed dead, so his reunion with El isn't the only one that fans are looking forward to this season.

Check out the final trailer of Season 4 below:

