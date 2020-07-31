Stranger Things S4: Natalia Dyer REVEALS why the quarantine period was like a 'blessing' for the writing team

Natalia Dyer spoke candidly about Stranger Things and why she feels that the quarantine period was like a blessing for the scripting of season 4. Read below to know more about what the 25-year-old actress had to share on the same.

Stranger Things had already kickstarted production for season 4 earlier this year when COVID-19 forced the movie and television industry to halt all shootings and go into hiatus mode. The weeks turned to months and by then, the writing team - Matt and Ross Duffer - finished scripting the entire new season and added an additional episode to the initially reported eight. Moreover, on June 19 came the official Twitter update which was a photo of the finished scripts.

Natalia Dyer, who fans love as Nancy Wheeler on Stranger Things, was asked by The Hollywood Reporter to confirm whether season 4 comprised of nine episodes to which the 25-year-old actress shared, "It appears to be." Talking about how the quarantine period has been like a blessing to the writing team, Natalia shared, "Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of 'writing as we’re going,' but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they’ve got it all down."

Meanwhile, Stranger Things has been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at Emmys 2020 and will be up against Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Succession.

