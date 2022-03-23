Stranger Things Season 4: First-look images TEASE horror vibes as the crew sets out to end the Upside Down

Stranger Things season 4 is on its way! Netflix recently released the first-look images of the highly anticipated season. This sequel of the series is going to be rather unique as it is confirmed to be split into two volumes, one that will make its debut on May 27 and the other part which will premiere on July 1.

The released images show some new and some known faces. The fifth and the last season has been confirmed to be in development at the moment and has fans up in arms as they eagerly wait for what's to come in the upcoming additions to the superhit series. Previously, the Duffer brothers aka the creators of the show revealed that the characters of the show will be spread about in different locations all over the world in the upcoming season. From Russia to California, the crew will have to defeat ferocious supernatural forces in new and creepy settings to put an end to the Upside Down.

Check out Stranger Things season 4 images below:

Meanwhile, the Duffer brothers shared on the Present Company With Krista Smith podcast that fans of the series are in for a treat as it is a very long season hence it is taking the creators more time to release it but they assured that fans will not be disappointed. They also mentioned how impressed they were with the fans that came up with extremely accurate theories with only sparse information. The brothers also pointed out that the upcoming season will have a much grittier and darker vibe with a horror feel to it.

