Stranger Things Season 4: Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin reveals show's tone will be 'definitely matured'.

While we wait for season 4, actor Gaten Matarazzo who plays the ever-lovable Dustin in the show just gave an update on Stranger Things.

It was in 2019 when we last visited the town of Hawkins in Netflix's hit drama Stranger Things. The pandemic hit a pause button on the show's filming schedule when they began shooting for season 4 in early 2020. Now, more than a year later, the return of season 4 of Stranger Things is yet to be decided. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show has gone on to become a major hit across the globe.

While we wait for season 4, actor Gaten Matarazzo who plays the ever-lovable Dustin in the show just gave an update. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gaten revealed that there will definitely be a tonal shift in season 4 as the characters have grown older. He said, "When it comes to the tone of the season, it's definitely, I think the tone is definitely matured for sure"

He added that the Duffer Brothers have worked hard at it and done an incredible job. "I think they do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids. As we are growing older as people, we have to grow older as characters. They're confronted by this issue, but they embrace it, and they use it to their advantage. And they don't freak out when we get taller or when our voices drop or anything like that. They use it and they use it as ammunition for their writing. It's incredible what they can do. Working with them, it's just exceptional. Always has been."

So far, Netflix only teased a teaser from season 4 which shows Hopper amidst the Russians. Does he escape or is that the end of Hopper? Well, we cannot wait to find out in season 4 of Stranger Things.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Fallon gets 'crushed' as he plays a game of Among Us with Stranger Things cast members

Share your comment ×