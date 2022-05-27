Stranger Things Season 4: Gaten Matarazzo talks about Dustin and Suzie's 'Shakespearean' love story

With the release of Stranger Things season 4 volume 1, fans have been all over the internet talking up a storm about the highly anticipated season. With seven episodes out, fans are looking forward to seeing another Dustin and Suzie moment like in the last season. Gaten Matarazzo, during a press conference that Pinkvilla attended, commented on a possible return of the mushy duo.

During the conference, Gaten was asked if season 4 will grant the viewers another look at Dustin and Suzie's relationship to which he coyly replied, "Oh who knows," as he and the cast broke out in cackles. He went on to share, "Who knows, that would be a lot of fun to see, a lot of fun for me to do, that would be great but I guess this for sure is the never-ending story," he avoided answering the question as he added, "I guess we will have to wait and see when the show comes out."

Matarazzo quipped as he giggled along the way, "That's teetering the lines of spoilerville and I am gonna steer clear of that one." The actor later joked that the iconic love story was truly "Shakespearean." For those unversed, in season 3 of Stranger Things, while danger inched closer as Steve, Robin, Lucas, and Will were in a car with the Mind Flayer dead on their heels, Dustin contacted his Suzie-poo to help him solve a problem that would help the gang save the world. The story took a quick turn as Suzie demanded his Dusty-bun to sing Never Ending Story and Dustin was forced to comply what followed was a hilarious sequence of Dustin and Suzie singing their hearts out while the world boils in dangerous peril.

