Stranger Things Season 4: Gaten Matarazzo teases how upcoming Volume 2 can be 'exhausting' for viewers

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 was recently released, consisting of seven episodes in all, reigniting fan excitement for the blockbuster series. Now, Stranger Things season 4 part 2 will premiere in July and will include two extra episodes, including the season finale, for a total of nine episodes.

However, Pinkvilla had the pleasure of attending The Stranger Things fan event in Sydney where we got to interact with Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink. The stars made some big revelations about what to expect from the upcoming Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2. Interestingly, what really caught our attention was when the trio were asked to describe the show in five words. While Sadie said, 'intrusive,' Gaten described it as ‘exhausting.' Gaten added, "Genuinely, it's exhausting, both for people doing it and people who are watching it." Looks like Volume 2 is going to be more insane than ever.

On the other hand, Priah teased that the last two episodes are going to be 'crazier' and 'emotional,' hinting at what the follow-up to Volume 1 will be. Meanwhile, Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 premiered on May 27 after a nearly three-year hiatus with game-changing episodes. Season 4 volume 1 is darker and more adult than previous seasons, owing mostly to Vecna, an Upside Down evil reminiscent of Freddy Krueger, Pinhead, and Pennywise. Vecna, named after a Dungeons & Dragons spellcaster, infiltrates his victims' thoughts, torturing them with latent guilt from previous trauma before twisting their bodies into monstrous human pretzels.

Given his contempt for mankind and grudge against Eleven, Vecna might be establishing portals in order to exact retribution in taking over the planet. Or, like the one in command, Vecna may have a grander plan. However, Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 will be larger, since the last two episodes will be about four hours long when they premiere on July 1.

