Stranger Things Season 4: Netflix series postponed to a 2021 release? Here's what we know

Stranger Things season 4 was scheduled to release in 2020. However, with the Coronavirus impacting Hollywood, it seems like we will have to wait for the new season a little longer than expected.

The million-dollar question this summer is: When will Stranger Things season 4 release on Netflix? Before the Coronavirus lockdown impacted the entertainment industry, the Duffer Brothers teased the arrival of the new season in 2020. The creators took to Twitter to announce that the new season will drop this year. To top it off, they also released a teaser video hinting at Jim Hopper's fate on the series. However, as the COVID-19 outbreak has shut the Hollywood shop, it seems like the scheduled release date will be delayed.

Fans are mentally preparing themselves to embrace the news of the possible delay of the release. The speculations of a possible 2021 release have begun circulating on social media after Stranger Things' director and executive producer Shawn Levy told Variety that the production has been halted.

“I was having phone calls with Netflix while directing takes and blocking scenes. We shared the news with our cast and crew that we would be pausing production out of an abundance of caution. There were no sick crew members, no one was exhibiting symptoms, but it seemed like the right thing to do,” he said. Given that the production is on halt, it is safe to say that a few episodes are yet to be filmed. With the season incomplete, Stranger Things 4 might not release this year.

To top it off, David Harbour hinted that the release date has been pushed to 2021. In a March 2020 Instagram Live, as reported by Digital Spy, the actor confirmed season four was “supposed to come out early next year." Now, with no light at the end of the tunnel, it is not clear when the production will resume thus hinting that Stranger Things season 4 could release much later next year.

While the makers have only teased about Hopper's fate, a few Stranger Things theories suggest three mind-blowing twists that will take place in season 4.

Hopper turns sides:

One of these theories revolves around Hopper. According to numerous fans, Hopper might turn sides in the new season. As seen in the third season finale, Hopper sacrificed himself to save everyone in Hawkins. However, the teaser trailer revealed he is not only alive but probably in Russia.

Given his present whereabouts, fans speculate that he could probably turn against Eleven and others in the new season. The theory has compelling subplot support to it. In the previous season, it was teased that there was an American living in Russia's prison cell. Fans suggest that the prisoner might be Jim Hopper.

Eleven might die:

Eleven has escaped death time and again. However, it seems like the character's death is inevitable in Stranger Things season 4. While it is still not clear what the cause of death is but fans speculate that if, like the previous season, the monster might enter her body and paralyze her powers, eventually leading to her death.

Eleven and Jonathan would return to Hawkins:

A fan theory on Reddit suggests that the two main characters would return to the spooky town. The user suggests that the duo will return to mark Christmas in the town. "I think that maybe the season will start with the Byers and El coming to Hawkins for Christmas. The first two or three episodes will be the usual slower, but more character-based, fun episodes with everyone back together," a user with the handle ObbySWSH suggests.

"And somehow, Hopper is figured out to still be alive," they continued. "I’m gonna assume that it’s through El’s spy ability. But it could be anything really. Just that everyone’s back together. And so the rest of the season builds around finding Hopper. I assume each character 'group' will have something different to do in this situation. But by the end, Hopper will be safe and back," the fan adds.

Do think any of the three theories would come true? If yes, which one? If no, what do you think will happen in Stanger Things Season 4? Let us know in the comments below.

