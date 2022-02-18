Stranger Things Season 4: New poster teases 'beginning of the end'; REVEALS release date

New Stranger Things season 4 posters have been released, highlighting some of the important locations in the upcoming season. The Duffer Brothers developed the series, which debuted on Netflix in 2016.

It's been a while since we've followed the lives of the youngsters in Hawkins, Indiana, with season four set to begin production in 2020. The series itself, like so many other ventures in the world of entertainment, saw some setbacks owing to the coronavirus outbreak, but the series, which has quickly become one of Netflix's most popular, will return this year. However, today finally Netflix released a steady stream of fresh new Stranger Things 4 posters depicting different places from the next season. Each picture is accompanied by a foreboding text and depicts a character from the series staring away from the camera at one of the locations, which are, of course, bathed in sickly red light.

The caption read as follows: "001. Russia. Getting the band back together. Bring a jacket." "002. The Lab. Every story starts somewhere." "003. Creel House. Tick-tock." and "004. California. Hold onto your butts, brochachos." Check out the full-size posters below:

The slogan "every ending has a beginning" appears on all of the posters. The first depicts Hopper and Joyce in a Russian jail, the second a sinister-looking wrecked corridor in the lab from season 1, and the third depicts the group assembled at the haunted-looking Creel House. The fourth poster shows a Californian setting which was also teased in a recent trailer. Interestingly, what really caught our eyes was the other poster where all four posters were combined together along with a note by the Duffer brothers. The note announced that the fourth season will be released in two volumes. However, the premiere date for the series are *drumrolls*- May 27 and the second volume will be released five weeks later on July 1. The duffer brother also noted in the letter, that this season will be, the "beginning of the end."

Stranger Things 4 is one of the year's most anticipated Netflix series, and this strange slow-burn distribution of posters is surely fascinating for fans waiting for any more information on the Netflix show.

ALSO READ:Stranger Things Season 4: New teaser shows Eleven having a hard time adjusting in new school; WATCH