Stranger Things Season 4: New teaser shows Eleven having a hard time adjusting in new school; WATCH

Stranger Things 4 has received yet another mysterious teaser video, the latest in a series of movies teasing Netflix's flagship spooky drama's impending fourth season. Despite the sunshine, life isn't always so bright — what seems to be a wonderful spring vacation inevitably leads to mystery and several run-ins with shady government agents and even and explosion.

We begin with a voiceover of Eleven sending Mike a letter, looking forward to seeing him again over spring break. She talks about how much she enjoys school and how she has met a lot of friends (even though we actually see other kids being mean to her). However, we next see Eleven watching skaters and looking disturbed as strange music plays, someone firing through windows, Joyce staring at a creepy doll, government thugs detaining Eleven, helicopters, explosions, and a dial being cranked up (but we cut away before we can see if it goes to eleven).

Check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, only fragments of the story have been made accessible as of now. The apparently haunted Creel House, a presumably huge monster, Hopper's time in Russia, and the reappearance of Dr. Brenner have all been mentioned by Netflix in the previous teasers. In the next season, Eleven may be forced to face her past. However, we still await a full trailer.

Interestingly, today's new trailer is labelled 004/004, which suggests that it will be the last of the smaller teasers for the series released by Netflix before a proper, full-length trailer somewhere in the future. A specific release date is also missing from today's teaser: thus far, Netflix has only said that the series will be released sometime in 2022.

