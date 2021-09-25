Stranger Things Season 4: New teaser trailer dropped at TUDUM event TEASES a spooky family murder; WATCH

On Saturday, Netflix released a new Stranger Things season 4 teaser video as part of their Tudum event. It began with a family entering an old-fashioned home, but in true Stranger Things style, things soon became spooky and, well, weird. The next season is set to debut in 2022.

Unfortunately, the series has had a difficult time making its way back to the streamer. Delays caused by the COVID pandemic threw a wrench in Stranger Things season 4, and it has been a lengthy process for the actors and crew since then. However, Netflix has done it once again. A new Stranger Things season 4 teaser debuted today at their TUDUM event, showing a mysterious new location called the Creel House. When odd occurrences begin to occur, a family can be seen moving into the Creel House, which is partially seen in flashback. The clip then jumps ahead to show members of the Stranger Things team exploring the now-dismantled home. Take a look at the video below:

However, Netflix has already dropped a few clues about what to anticipate in season 4. As per The Verge, a teaser indicated that a fan-favorite figure will be returning in February 2020. A teaser from May emerged, revealing a short peek into Eleven's history. In addition, an action-packed 30-second teaser released in August offered several short glimpses of the next season as well as a non-specific 2022 release date.

While the teaser discloses virtually little about Stranger Things season 4's storyline, it does hint at some frightening things to come. Stranger Things has always expertly mixed the supernatural with its more science-fiction aspects, but looks like the Creel House setting may see the show slide into full-fledged horror.

ALSO READ:Stranger Things 4: Netflix series confirms a 2022 return with an action packed sneak peek; WATCH