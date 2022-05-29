Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1: Eleven's past, Vecna's origins and more big reveals from the finale

*SPOILERS ALERT* Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 released on May 27 and the seven-episode season packed a punch as it turned out to answer a lot of questions that were left unanswered in the previous seasons. The new season picked up following the aftermath of the Battle of Starcourt that featured in the third season finale. The new season showcased the major characters on the show scattered in different places for the first time.

While Part 1 on Season 4 was released, two main episodes of the season will be released separately as a part of the second volume of the season in July. Ahead of the release of the same though, the showrunners have made sure to leave fans on an exciting note as they look forward to Part 2. Among the many exciting things the Part 1 finale successfully managed to give us a peek into the show's villain Vecna's powers. As we wait for the second volume, here's a look at the big reveals from the finale.

Eleven's past

The new season turned out to be a crucial one for Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven whose past received a key focus. Eleven not only seemed to have gotten her powers back but she also learned some shocking information about both her path and its connection to the lead villain. One of the biggest reveals from her past happened to be that she was the one who defeated 001 and trapped him in the Upside Down.

Who is Vecna?

Vecna's origins were also explored in the fourth season. It was revealed that Vecna and 001 are the same. Once the son of Victor Creel, it was revealed how Creel who assumed his whole family was being tormented by some evil force back in the 50s was really his son who was behind all the torment.

Vecna's powers

Vecna revealed his true identity to Eleven and Nancy in the finale. Vecna speaks about restoring balance in the broken world and is seen feeding on the guilt and other feelings possessed by humans to take power over them. Vecna is shown to torture his victims by giving them headaches and waking nightmares.

Who died in the finale?

You can breathe a sigh of relief since none of the main characters died in the finale episode. If there's one character who does seem in the most danger though is Nancy (Natalia Dyer) who is stuck in the Upside Down and we will have to wait till July to see if she makes it out alive.

What were your favourite moments from Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1? Tell us in the comments below.

