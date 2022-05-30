Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1: Five shocking moments that pushed the series to its darkest point

*SPOILERS ALERT* Stranger Things Season 4 arrived after a long wait of three years and fans have deemed it as "worth the wait" after the first part of the season managed to leave everyone impressed with its darker twists. The showrunners managed to push the storylines to an intense point this season and packed ample scary moments in the show. While we may have been familiar with Upside Down, it hasn't been as creepy as the scenes that we witness this season.

The first volume of the fourth season released seven episodes and every one of them kept us on the edge of our seats as we watched Eleven and the gang take on different problems even when they were scattered in different places. The season also witnessed some gruesome deaths and while none of the main characters died, it was still a scary sight. While we wait for the second volume of the show to release in July, here's a look at some of the scariest moments of the first part.

Hawkins Lab scene

The first episode of the fourth season doesn't begin on a lighter note as we are given a peek into Hawkins's history with Dr Brenner (Matthew Modine) and his laboratory where Eleven and other kids like her were raised. The flashback sequence consists of one of the most gruesome scenes bodies of children lie except only Eleven remaining unhurt following a massacre.

Chrissy's death

After we see Chrissy (Grace Van Dien) struggling with nightmares and visions, her death later in the season comes across as one of the most shocking moments. The scene also consists of one of the scariest lines as Vecna says, "It's time for your suffering to end."

Upside Down

In one scene from Upside Down that appears in Max's (Sadie Sink) vision, the bodies of already deceased characters Chrissy and Fred can be seen gruesomely shown captured in their final moments.

Steve Harington's near-death scene

Steve (Joe Keery) volunteers to dive down into the lake to search for the gate to the Upside Down and is mercilessly attacked by creatures from the Upside Down. This happens towards the end of the season almost leaving fans concerned about his survival.

The return of Demogorgon

The Demogorgon's return was teased during the Season 3 finale and in Season 4 we saw it back and kicking while Hopper (David Harbour) and Dimitri (Tom Wlaschiha) escape the monster that's wreaking havoc in the Russian prison.

