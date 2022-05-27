Stranger Things Season 4 premiere adds a content warning following Texas school shooting tragedy

The long-awaited Season 4 of Stranger Things begins streaming on Netflix on May 27 and as per The Hollywood Reporter, a last-minute addition of a content warning has been made to the premiere episode in the wake of the Texas school shooting. The streaming platform has issued a warning regarding violent content involving children in the first scene.

According to the report, the warning mentions that the episode was shot a year ago but considering the recent tragedy in Texas, the note issues a warning about distressing content. The content warning reads, "We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one", via THR.

The graphic content warning has been added following the mass shooting incident which killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. According to the report, the disclaimer will only be shown to the viewers in the United States and not to the global audience.

Stranger Things Season 4 is all set to release in two parts of which the second one will be released in July. The first volume consisting of seven episodes takes off following the aftermath of the Battle of Starcourt that took place in the Season 3 finale. The fourth season will also introduce a new supernatural threat that will unearth some intriguing mysteries about Upside Down.

