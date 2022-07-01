Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 Twitter Review: Fans deem the finale as 'EPIC' for its emotional climax

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is finally here and fans have eagerly waited for it since the first volume premiered in May. The second volume consisted of the series' longest two episodes that wrapped up the season and also answered some important questions that fans have had since the season began. From some epic fight scenes to emotional reunions, the season finale promised an entertaining ride.

In an interview ahead of the season's release, Gaten Matarazzo with Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson spoke to Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview and when asked about how fans will react to the season finale, he said, "Jaws will be dropped." Following Volume 2's release it seems Matarazzo's words have come true given how fans have reacted to the final two episodes.

While netizens first reacted furiously as Netflix crashed when Stranger Things' Season Volume 2 was to air, although after witnessing the epic finale of the season, they were left dealing with varied emotions given all that happened in the coveted two-hour finale of the show. From the Hopper and Joyce Byers kiss to an emotional scene involving Noah Schnapp's Will Byers, there are several moments that fans have been talking about on Twitter.

Check out how fans reacted to Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 here:

