Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1: Final trailer teases a major war in the Upside Down; Watch

Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 final teaser teases a battle in the Upside Down and the reunion of the gang of young heroes. The new season begins six months after the events of season two's conclusion, with the Byers and Eleven struggling to adapt to their new life in California and the strange world of high school without the assistance of Mike and their friends.

Stranger Things season 4 cast members include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. Stranger Things season 4 is intended to be the most ambitious season ever, with nine episodes divided into two halves, including two feature-length episodes. With the show's comeback just around the horizon, fans are getting a first look at Stranger Things season 4 volume 1.

Now, Netflix has released the Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 final trailer, with just a few days till the show's premiere. The trailer previews the dramatic episodes that will air in the first half of season 4 this week, featuring a huge fight inside the Upside Down. Check out the thrilling trailer below:

However, Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 final teaser delivers a few intriguing glances at the group's adventure to the Upside Down, particularly Joe Keery's Steve, Natalia Dyer's Nancy, and Maya Hawke's Robin, who are joined in the parallel reality by a fourth indiscernible figure. The video also hints at Max being tormented by the powers of the Upside Down, as Sadie Sink's child character can be seen arriving at an undisclosed but obviously prominent place in the Upside Down at the beginning of the teaser.

