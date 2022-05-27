Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 Twitter Review: Fans say the series is absolutely 'worth the wait'

Following the long wait for the fourth season of Stranger Things, fans rallied on Twitter as soon as the season dropped and shared their piece of mind after watching volume one. Stranger Things season 4 is divided into two volumes as the directors The Duffer brothers revealed that they had to segregate the season due to the long length of the episodes.

For this season, Millie Bobbi Brown aka Eleven and her gang are returning to fight against a new threat. The official synopsis reads, "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

As for the fans on Twitter, most seem to be enjoying the series right after its premiere. With the first seven episodes out, fans are ecstatic and have expressed their liking for the darker tones of the season. To sum it all up, Twitter fans are all for the newest season of Stranger Things as they have already dubbed the season as the best of all time. Some even went as far as saying that the new instalment of the series was the best thing to come out this year, given the fact that fans have waited for the season after the pandemic caused a lot of delay to the production and its eventual release. Scroll down further to sift through fan reactions to the series.

Check out how the Twitterati reacted to Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 below:

