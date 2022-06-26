Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: David Harbour promises a 'masterpiece' finale

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is all set to release on July 1. The second part consists of the final two episodes of the season and previously the show's creators have announced that the finale will consist of some major surprises and also teased that there may be deaths. In a recent interview with Reuters, the show's star David Harbour who plays the role of Hopper spoke about what fans can expect from it.

Speaking about the second volume of Season 4, Harbour promised that it will be a notch higher than what fans have experienced in the fourth season so far. Teasing how epic it will be, the actor said, "If you've enjoyed season four up until this point, get ready because the (last two episodes) are the best thing that makes what you've seen look like chump change compared to it."

Adding on, the actor told Reuters, "It's a masterpiece, it's beautiful, it's epic... but it's also on a scale and a scope that almost gets silly and it's like wondrous, almost manga-esque... You're going to be blown away."

The fourth season isn't the final season of the beloved Netflix series that has received a massive fan following globally. It was previously confirmed by the Duffer brothers that Season 5 will mark the end of Stranger Things although the makers have special plans for a spin-off show following the same. Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role as Eleven alongside Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo among others.

