Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Finale: Major character deaths, Vecna's fate and more shocking moments

*SPOILERS ALERT* Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is finally out and it turned out to be an epic finale that many fans have even deemed as the best one in the series so far. The fourth season consisted of some heartwarming as well as devastating moments and as it was teased previously by David Harbour, it was indeed a "masterpiece" despite the long runtime.

With every show, fans have only one fear and that is about losing their favourite characters. Ahead of the release of Volume 2, netizens discussed which major characters could die in the finale and well, the last two episodes did witness some major character deaths. Apart from that, the finale also consisted of some shocking twists that have now left us with several questions following the climax.

It has been confirmed by the Duffer Brothers that the fifth season of the show will be its final one and with an epic Season 4, fans are now waiting to see where the story goes ahead from here. In the meantime, here's a look at some of the most shocking moments from Volume 2.

Dr. Brenner's goodbye

Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) gets shot by a sniper when he tries to evacuate Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) from the bunker after the army arrives to kill her. In his final moment, he says goodbye to El after releasing her from the shock collar that he puts on her while trying to stop her from leaving for Hawkins to fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Eddie Munson

In one of the most heartbreaking moments of the season, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) dies after heroically distracting the flock of demo bats all by himself while trying to buy time for Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) to enter the Creel House as per their plan. After drawing their attention to himself by delivering a killer performance to a Metallica track, Munson tries to keep Dustin safe as he draws the bats away from himself and gets taken down by one of them.

Jason Carver

Jason Carver (Mason Dye) meets his end in Season 4 Volume 2. While trying to seek revenge from the Hellfire club, Jason enters the Creel house and where he threatens to kill Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) while in the presence of Max who is held captive by Vecna. Carver eventually dies as the Creel house begins to get ripped apart after Eleven and Vecna's showdown.

Max Mayfield's survival

Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield almost dies after Vecna gets hold of her and also captures Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as well as their other friends Steve, Nancy and Robin. Although Eleven who has "piggybacked" into Max's memory to fight off Vecna, miraculously does save Max from dying though towards the end of the finale it is revealed that Mayfield lies in the hospital and is in a coma. Season 5 will showcase whether Max survives.

Did Vecna die?

While it seemed like Vecna had died after he is attacked by both Eleven through Max's mind and by Nancy, Steve and Robin from within the Upside Down though it is later revealed in the climax as Will (Noah Schnapp) discusses with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) how he can still feel his presence in Hawkins.

Hawkins reunion

At the end of Volume 2, all the characters reunite in Hawkins including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Hopper (David Harbour) though the town looks very different now in the aftermath of what is being reported as an "earthquake." At the end, particles from Upside Down are seen falling from the sky like snow, suggesting that the dimension is beginning to bleed into Hawkins.

How did you find Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2? Tell us in the comments below.

