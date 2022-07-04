Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: THIS 'Jopper' moment between David Harbour & Winona Ryder was unscripted

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 released on July 1 and the finale was packed with some excitement as well as some devastating moments as we saw Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven and her Hawkins gang take on Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The series ended with a much-awaited romantic moment between the characters of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

The finale saw Ryder's Joyce and Harbour's Hopper discussing their past date plans and sharing a tender kiss after having an emotional exchange. Fans who have been shipping the two characters since the past six seasons were thrilled to see Jopper is finally happening. Although it has now been revealed by the Stranger Things writers' Twitter account that the moment between the two characters was unscripted.

In the two episodes that featured in Volume 2 of the season, Joyce and Jim shared two kisses and while one seemed to be a steamy one, the other scene saw them share a tender moment. Previously, David Harbour had spoken about how much fans were looking forward to see his characters' relationship with Ryder's Joyce Byers and said, "They all ship this relationship with Hopper and Joyce, and I do too because I feel like they’re two really lonely, lost people that really need each other."

The Season 4 Volume 2 ending also saw Joyce and Jim holding hands as they watched Hawkins blending into Upside Down as ashes fell from the sky. The series will have one more season and it has been reported that Season 5 will be the final one.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Review: A cinematic finale that is equal parts emotional and dark