Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: Showrunners say 'everybody is in danger', hint at major character death

Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 1 released weeks ago and while fans are still not over it, the second volume of the season arrives in a month. The final two episodes of the fourth season will arrive on July 1 and showrunners are teasing what fans can expect from it. In a recent interview with Variety, the Duffer Brothers were asked if fans will get to see any major character deaths.

In their interaction, Matt and Ross Duffer spoke about how the fourth season has become darker and teased how some key characters may not be safe in the much-awaited finale. Speaking about the same, the brothers said, "I don't really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure. I hope that that is sort of the sense because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there's sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you'll have to watch."

Stranger Things has already seen some major character deaths and even teased Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) ending in Season 3 finale but luckily the character was revived. The fourth season's first volume also saw character deaths such as r that of the cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham, Hawkins High reporter Fred Benson, and basketball player Patrick McKinney. Although while all of the main characters survived in Volume 1, the showrunners have now hinted that there may be some big twists in the second volume.

Following the release of Season 4: Volume 2, the show will return for another season and Season 5 will be its final season.

