Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 Teaser: Hawkins' kids fight to survive untold dangers of the Upside Down

Audiences are still reeling from the last episode revelations, and the Stranger Things season 4 part 2 teaser has offered the first look at the rest of the upcoming season. The show's resurgence has also sent Kate Bush's 1985 song Running Up That Hill to the top of various music streaming platforms, after the dramatic Dear Billy climax.

However, Stranger Things Season 4 is almost 5 hours longer than previous seasons, so there's definitely more to come in Volume 2. We received a sneak peek at what we may anticipate from the next two episodes, including the 2.5-hour feature-length conclusion, in a trailer uploaded on YouTube today. Netflix's Season 4 Volume 2 trailer foreshadows difficult times as the kids struggle to survive all of the unknown perils of the more horrifying Upside Down, while Hopper (David Harbour) and crew stumble into even more evil goings-on, presumably still behind the iron curtain.

With Demogorgons and Upside Down monsters hanging in lab containers, it seems like the Russia narrative is ready to go full Aliens meets Independence Day. Meanwhile, Stranger Things will have five seasons and will include Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Charlie Heaton in addition to Ryder and Harbour. Volume 2 also includes the return of returning performers such as Matthew Modine, Paul Riser, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Gabriella Pizzolo, as well as the debut of new fan favourites such as Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on July 1. Until then you can check out the teaser below:

